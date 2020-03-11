These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM), WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares are -1.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.89% or $2.37 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 13.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.41% and -1.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the LOGM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on January 03, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the LOGM stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.85. The forecasts give the LogMeIn Inc. stock a price target range of $86.05 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $76.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -3.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 1.94% or -11.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.10% in the current quarter to $1.19, up from the $1.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5, up 4.60% from $5.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.07 and $1.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 81,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 95,338. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 4,036 in purchases and sales respectively.

Donahue Michael J, a SVP and General Counsel at the company, sold 11,642 shares worth $931360.0 at $80.00 per share on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 4,036 LOGM shares valued at $344957.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $85.47 per share. Herdiech Edward K. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,036 shares at $80.00 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $322880.0 while Sacripanti Peter John, (Director) sold 7,124 shares on Sep 10 for $498680.0 with each share fetching $70.00.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), on the other hand, is trading around $133.99 with a market cap of $6.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at WABCO Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 57,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,979 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 290.61k shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.31% with a share float percentage of 50.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WABCO Holdings Inc. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $624.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $351.68 million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.