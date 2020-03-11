These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) shares are -43.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.05% or $1.13 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.14% and -48.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the RRR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the RRR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.13. The forecasts give the Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.28 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.1% or 45.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -79.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.15, up 2.10% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,352,422 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,191. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 19,290 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FERTITTA LORENZO J, a Director at the company, bought 10,171 shares worth $198324.0 at $19.50 per share on Oct 07. The Director had earlier bought another 10,170 RRR shares valued at $198305.0 on Oct 07. The shares were bought at $19.50 per share. FERTITTA LORENZO J (Director) bought 15,460 shares at $19.47 per share on Oct 03 for a total of $301037.0 while FERTITTA FRANK J III, (Director) bought 15,460 shares on Oct 03 for $301037.0 with each share fetching $19.47.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), on the other hand, is trading around $4.20 with a market cap of $538.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CYH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Community Health Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 540,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,361 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.35M shares after the latest sales, with 6.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 110.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 million shares worth more than $79.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd held 23.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.46 million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.