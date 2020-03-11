These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Welbilt Inc. (WBT), First BanCorp. (FBP)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares are -39.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.55% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.39% and -35.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the WBT stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Buckingham Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 11, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the WBT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.86. The forecasts give the Welbilt Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 46.7.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, down -0.50% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 221,448 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,945. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 174,319 and 82 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson William, a President and CEO at the company, bought 13,496 shares worth $199992.0 at $14.82 per share on Aug 28. The EVP Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 10,850 WBT shares valued at $199656.0 on Nov 07. The shares were sold at $18.40 per share. Palm Jamie E (VP, Corp Controller, CAO) sold 100 shares at $16.55 per share on Apr 09 for a total of $1655.0.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), on the other hand, is trading around $6.59 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First BanCorp. (FBP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FBP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 77.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at First BanCorp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 52,296 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,143 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.54M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 213.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First BanCorp. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company.