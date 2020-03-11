News

Things appear to be looking up for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

By Sue Brooks

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -35.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $10.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.65% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 27.44% higher than the price target low of $7.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is -17.40% and -25.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.8 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock -29.38% off its SMA200. BBD registered -36.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.46.

The stock witnessed a -25.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.74%, and is -12.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 97329 employees, a market worth around $46.51B. Current P/E ratio is 8.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.73. Distance from 52-week low is 7.22% and -42.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.03B, and float is at 5.76B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 20.24% of the Float.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is -33.33% lower over the past 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -30.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.

