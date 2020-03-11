This Could Be A Brutal Week For Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares are -12.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.66% or $1.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -9.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.91% and -17.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Argus recommended the STZ stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 22, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STZ stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $165.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $224.82. The forecasts give the Constellation Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $266.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $179.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.47 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.85% or 7.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $1.64, down from the $1.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.71, up 1.80% from $9.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.96 and $2.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 209,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 332,665. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,824 and 151,102 in purchases and sales respectively.

HETTERICH F PAUL, a EVP & Pres. Beer at the company, sold 35,000 shares worth $7.14 million at $203.91 per share on Feb 14. The EVP & Pres. Beer had earlier sold another 9,375 STZ shares valued at $1.91 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $203.52 per share. LOCKE JAMES A III (Director) sold 8,298 shares at $204.50 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $1.7 million while Hanson Robert Lee, (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 2,028 shares on Feb 07 for $406396.0 with each share fetching $200.39.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG), on the other hand, is trading around $26.57 with a market cap of $3.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STAG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at STAG Industrial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 6,480 shares. Insider sales totaled 981 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 239.4k shares after the latest sales, with 12.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 148.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAG Industrial Inc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.24 million shares worth more than $607.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $478.45 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.