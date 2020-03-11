This Could Be A Brutal Week For Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) shares are -13.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.18% or $11.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.44% down YTD and -15.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.73% and -12.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the EW stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EW stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $202.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $261.65. The forecasts give the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 22.47.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.00% in the current quarter to $1.54, up from the $1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.23, up 11.70% from $5.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.53 and $1.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 107 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 174 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 828,101 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 754,080. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 191,597 and 161,819 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wood Larry L, a CVP, TAVR at the company, sold 3,566 shares worth $738162.0 at $207.00 per share on Mar 02. The CVP,Strategy/Corp Development had earlier sold another 5,369 EW shares valued at $1.08 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $201.90 per share. Lemercier Jean-Luc M (CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer) sold 3,470 shares at $217.53 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $754829.0 while Szyman Catherine M., (CVP, Critical Care) sold 2,500 shares on Feb 18 for $571425.0 with each share fetching $228.57.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), on the other hand, is trading around $6.86 with a market cap of $666.86M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $53.6 million. This represented a 27.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $74.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Capstead Mortgage Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 202,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,431 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 85.86M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 94.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capstead Mortgage Corporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.