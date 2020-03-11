Markets

This Could Be A Brutal Week For GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

By Richard Addington

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares are 92.68% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.64% or $1.48 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 114.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.25% and 5.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, CLSA recommended the GSX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GSX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $288.69. The forecasts give the GSX Techedu Inc. stock a price target range of $364.79 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $122.58. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 85.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 88.45% or 65.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.40% in the current quarter to $0.48. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.93, up 178.80% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.81 for the next year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), on the other hand, is trading around $15.73 with a market cap of $1.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.75 and spell out a less modest performance – a -33.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.70% with a share float percentage of 122.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SSR Mining Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 16.16 million shares worth more than $311.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 13.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.72 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

