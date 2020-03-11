This Could Be A Brutal Week For Harsco Corporation (HSC), Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares are -65.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.01% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -63.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.39% and -41.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 23, 2018, Lake Street recommended the HSC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barrington Research had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 31, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the HSC stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $8.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.45. The forecasts give the Harsco Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 65.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.95, up 22.80% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 431,683 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 188,527. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 285,615 and 129,455 in purchases and sales respectively.

McKenzie Tracey L., a SVP and CHRO at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $37980.0 at $18.99 per share on Aug 20. The SVP and CFO had earlier bought another 2,300 HSC shares valued at $25484.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $11.08 per share. Minan Peter Francis (SVP and CFO) bought 1,350 shares at $18.55 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $25043.0 while GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 25,000 shares on Aug 14 for $418250.0 with each share fetching $16.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), on the other hand, is trading around $23.11 with a market cap of $1.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 261,763 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,534 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.55M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 56.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $117.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Consonance Capital Management LP held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.1 million and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.