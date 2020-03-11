This Could Be A Brutal Week For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares are -71.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.50% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.84% down YTD and -69.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.47% and -66.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the HLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 10, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HLX stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.75. The forecasts give the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 77.0% or 44.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.33, up 8.60% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,030,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 531,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 999,075 and 304,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

LOVOI JOHN, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $134700.0 at $8.98 per share on Oct 29. The EVP and COO had earlier sold another 11,740 HLX shares valued at $110004.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $9.37 per share. KRATZ OWEN E (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 110,000 shares at $9.61 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $1.06 million while QUINN NANCY K, (Director) sold 12,677 shares on Sep 16 for $121446.0 with each share fetching $9.58.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), on the other hand, is trading around $0.20 with a market cap of $4.23M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 97.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SCON’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.54 million. This represented a -1518.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $157000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.88 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.08 million from $4.62 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $726000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Superconductor Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.5k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 17.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superconductor Technologies Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company.