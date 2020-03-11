This Could Be A Brutal Week For Plantronics Inc. (PLT), NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares are -64.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.92% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -59.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.35% and -36.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the PLT stock is a In-line, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 05, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the PLT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.40. The forecasts give the Plantronics Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 68.03% or 12.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $1.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.73, up 0.70% from $5.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 235 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 713,986 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 43,706. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 499,535 and 1,473 in purchases and sales respectively.

Triangle Private Holdings II, a Director at the company, bought 450,000 shares worth $6.16 million at $13.68 per share on Feb 25. The Director had earlier bought another 7,000 PLT shares valued at $98271.0 on Feb 25. The shares were bought at $14.04 per share. HAGERTY ROBERT C (CHAIRMAN, INTERIM CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $14.17 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $141700.0 while DEXHEIMER BRIAN S, (Director) bought 2,100 shares on Feb 24 for $30567.0 with each share fetching $14.56.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), on the other hand, is trading around $7.15 with a market cap of $833.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NOW Inc. (DNOW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DNOW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at NOW Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 76,034 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,705 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with 5.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOW Inc. having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.57 million shares worth more than $141.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 10.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.24 million and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.