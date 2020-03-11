This Could Be A Brutal Week For Pluralsight Inc. (PS), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares are -18.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.03% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.53% down YTD and -14.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.31% and -27.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the PS stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 08, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PS stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $14.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.65. The forecasts give the Pluralsight Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 45.19.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.70% in the current quarter to -$0.13, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.47, up 25.00% from -$0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,354,934 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,412,989. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 315,723 and 310,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walkingshaw Nate, a Chief Experience Officer at the company, sold 36,929 shares worth $644596.0 at $17.46 per share on Feb 28. The Chief Experience Officer had earlier sold another 5,000 PS shares valued at $85563.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $17.11 per share. Walkingshaw Nate (Chief Experience Officer) sold 36,928 shares at $19.05 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $703633.0 while Onion Frederick, (Co-Founder) sold 30,000 shares on Feb 14 for $558345.0 with each share fetching $18.61.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), on the other hand, is trading around $46.29 with a market cap of $2.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $95.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$13.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SAGE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $176.6 million. This represented a -8910.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.08 billion from $1.2 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $881.69 million while total current assets were at $1.04 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$528.71 million, significantly lower than the -$260.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-534.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Sage Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 68,343 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 946.34k shares after the latest sales, with 8.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sage Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 384 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.77 million shares worth more than $561.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 5.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $407.81 million and represent 10.88% of shares outstanding.