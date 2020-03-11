This Could Be A Brutal Week For Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF), National Grid plc (NGG)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) shares are -14.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.76% or $1.77 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -12.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.15% and -19.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the SLF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the SLF stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.65. The forecasts give the Sun Life Financial Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 14.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.50% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.63, up 8.50% from $3.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.89 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.95 for the next year.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), on the other hand, is trading around $62.08 with a market cap of $44.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the National Grid plc (NGG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.40% with a share float percentage of 699.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Grid plc having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company.