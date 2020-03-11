This Could Be A Brutal Week For TiVo Corporation (TIVO), Guess’ Inc. (GES)

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares are -25.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.11% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.93% and -11.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 27, 2018, B. Riley FBR recommended the TIVO stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on May 10, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the TIVO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the TiVo Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.13 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 70.1% or 30.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 94.40% in the current quarter to $0.24, up from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.98, up 1.70% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 659,827 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 280,064. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,490 and 8,882 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 3,035 TIVO shares valued at $21609.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $7.12 per share.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES), on the other hand, is trading around $11.56 with a market cap of $763.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Guess’ Inc. (GES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Guess’ Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 302,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 88,131 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.35M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 40.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guess’ Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.75 million shares worth more than $218.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.02 million and represent 10.48% of shares outstanding.