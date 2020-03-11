This Could Be A Brutal Week For TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are -50.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.86% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -51.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.34% and -38.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2019, The Benchmark Company recommended the TRUE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Needham had Initiated the stock as a Hold on September 12, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRUE stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.53. The forecasts give the TrueCar Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 33.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.04, down -2.90% from -$0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,042,783 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 195,803. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 40,008 in purchases and sales respectively.

Smith Simon Edward, a EVP, Dealer Sales & Services at the company, sold 4,674 shares worth $15786.0 at $3.38 per share on Oct 01. The EVP, Dealer Sales & Services had earlier sold another 4,618 TRUE shares valued at $22379.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $4.85 per share. McClung Robert (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,669 shares at $5.41 per share on Jun 18 for a total of $41455.0 while McClung Robert, (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 161 shares on May 16 for $1037.0 with each share fetching $6.44.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), on the other hand, is trading around $41.47 with a market cap of $1.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GKOS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -21.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Glaukos Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 243,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,881 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glaukos Corporation having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 4.57 million shares worth more than $248.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Brown Capital Management, Inc. held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.92 million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.