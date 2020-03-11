Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) shares are -4.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.25% or $0.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.72% and -13.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CTRE stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Berenberg had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 28, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CTRE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.14. The forecasts give the CareTrust REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $24.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.11 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 18.85% or -3.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 7.00% from $0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,749 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,342. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 82,882 in purchases and sales respectively.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.81 with a market cap of $419.48M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 370,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 350,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.80% with a share float percentage of 95.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $31.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 7.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.82 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.