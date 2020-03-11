Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – CarGurus Inc. (CARG), Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares are -39.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.96% or $1.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.48% down YTD and -44.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.99% and -35.84% over the month.

On September 12, 2019, Needham recommended the CARG stock is a Hold, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CARG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.45. The forecasts give the CarGurus Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.26% or 33.16%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.80% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, up 14.90% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.75 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 525 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,307,331 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,037,964. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 634,513 and 972,842 in purchases and sales respectively.

Steinert Langley, a CEO and Chairman at the company, sold 987 shares worth $20354.0 at $20.62 per share on Mar 09. The CEO and Chairman had earlier sold another 12,006 CARG shares valued at $247592.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $20.62 per share. Steinert Langley (CEO and Chairman) sold 12,006 shares at $22.55 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $270708.0 while Steinert Langley, (CEO and Chairman) sold 987 shares on Mar 06 for $22254.0 with each share fetching $22.55.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), on the other hand, is trading around $36.63 with a market cap of $3.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

MIC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $163.0 million. This represented a 61.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $424.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.86 billion from $6.92 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $529.0 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $468.0 million, significantly lower than the $473.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $208.0 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 415,452 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 253.29k shares after the latest sales, with -255.00% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30% with a share float percentage of 86.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation having a total of 426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $572.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Macquarie Group Limited held 15.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.6 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.