Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares are -0.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.83% or $3.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.78% and -10.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Macquarie recommended the GLPI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GLPI stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $42.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.27. The forecasts give the Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.44 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.84% or 3.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, up 3.30% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 666,256 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 604,588. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 651,256 and 563,130 in purchases and sales respectively.

Urdang E Scott, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $106100.0 at $42.44 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 GLPI shares valued at $101825.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $40.73 per share. Urdang E Scott (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $44.10 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $110250.0 while Moore Brandon John, (SVP, Gen Counsel/Sec) sold 5,000 shares on Feb 12 for $245000.0 with each share fetching $49.00.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is trading around $20.42 with a market cap of $4.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Radian Group Inc. (RDN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RDN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 59.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Radian Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 24,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,309 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 585.39k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 195.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radian Group Inc. having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company.