Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA), Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares are 113.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.50% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +114.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.75% down YTD and 97.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 31.72% and 20.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the KALA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the KALA stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.33. The forecasts give the Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 56.96.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.00% in the current quarter to -$0.56, up from the -$0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.01, up 282.00% from -$2.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.6 and -$0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 KALA shares valued at $27100.0 on May 30. The shares were bought at $5.42 per share.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.06 with a market cap of $620.61M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.72 million. This represented a 88.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $156.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $774.67 million from $787.7 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $221.24 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $89.53 million, significantly lower than the $111.83 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $67.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Core Laboratories N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 67,160 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,872 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 770.24k shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Core Laboratories N.V. having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $179.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 10.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $160.82 million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.