Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) shares are -28.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.13% or $4.74 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.22% and -28.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 06, 2019, Mizuho recommended the PSXP stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 02, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PSXP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.08. The forecasts give the Phillips 66 Partners LP stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 31.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.40% in the current quarter to $0.94, up from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.07, up 8.10% from $4.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $1.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 101,019,313 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,420. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,074 and 4,794 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bairrington Phillip David, a Director at the company, bought 1,640 shares worth $101901.0 at $62.14 per share on Jan 22. The Director had earlier bought another 1,640 PSXP shares valued at $101967.0 on Jan 22. The shares were bought at $62.17 per share. Bairrington Phillip David (Director) bought 613 shares at $52.11 per share on Aug 13 for a total of $31944.0 while Mitchell Kevin J, (Vice President & CFO) bought 7,349 shares on May 30 for $356409.0 with each share fetching $48.50.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $1.92 with a market cap of $303.46M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at ViewRay Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 4,597,076 shares. Insider sales totaled 790,004 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.92M shares after the latest sales, with 211.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.50% with a share float percentage of 103.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 million shares worth more than $100.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fosun International Ltd held 23.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.43 million and represent 21.79% of shares outstanding.