Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) shares are -8.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.17% or $1.78 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.32% down YTD and -9.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.60% and -8.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the REG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 15, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the REG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.00. The forecasts give the Regency Centers Corporation stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.17 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.69% or 9.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.39, down from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.58, up 1.50% from $1.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 177,442 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 142,519. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,482 and 80,939 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnston Barbara C, a SR VP, GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, sold 350 shares worth $21042.0 at $60.12 per share on Mar 05. The Managing Director had earlier sold another 2,500 REG shares valued at $152500.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $61.00 per share. STEIN MARTIN E JR (Executive Chairman) sold 10,000 shares at $60.37 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $603700.0 while LEAVITT J CHRISTIAN, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,550 shares on Feb 21 for $98115.0 with each share fetching $63.30.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), on the other hand, is trading around $190.85 with a market cap of $56.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $206.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ecolab Inc. (ECL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ECL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.05 billion. This represented a 72.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $20.87 billion from $20.84 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.42 billion, significantly higher than the $2.28 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.62 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at Ecolab Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 68 times and accounting for 480,813 shares. Insider sales totaled 395,803 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.70% with a share float percentage of 286.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecolab Inc. having a total of 1,656 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.64 million shares worth more than $4.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 billion and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.