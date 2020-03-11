Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Sony Corporation (SNE), KT Corporation (KT)

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares are -11.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.08% or $1.8 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -7.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.51% and -13.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 24, 2019, Gabelli & Co recommended the SNE stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 31, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the SNE stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.66. The forecasts give the Sony Corporation stock a price target range of $123.22 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $71.39. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.04% or 15.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 32.30% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.38, down -1.10% from $6.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.8 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.54 for the next year.

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT), on the other hand, is trading around $9.68 with a market cap of $5.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KT Corporation (KT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.70% with a share float percentage of 517.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KT Corporation having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 10.65 million shares worth more than $123.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wells Fargo & Company held 7.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 9.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.92 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.