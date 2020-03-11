Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) shares are -14.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.59% or $4.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.48% down YTD and -14.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.97% and -16.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Stephens recommended the VMC stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VMC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $123.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $155.84. The forecasts give the Vulcan Materials Company stock a price target range of $173.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $104.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.07 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.9% or -18.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.55, up 6.60% from $4.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.65 and $1.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 73,350 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,247. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,930 and 10,447 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bass Stanley G, a Chief Growth Officer at the company, sold 2,184 shares worth $327438.0 at $149.93 per share on Sep 24. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 643 VMC shares valued at $90432.0 on Nov 19. The shares were sold at $140.64 per share. Bass Stanley G (Chief Growth Officer) sold 2,406 shares at $141.94 per share on Sep 11 for a total of $341508.0 while Bass Stanley G, (Chief Growth Officer) sold 6,207 shares on Aug 02 for $842911.0 with each share fetching $135.80.

TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP), on the other hand, is trading around $17.69 with a market cap of $4.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.88 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TERP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $89.39 million. This represented a 64.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $253.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $9.93 billion from $9.28 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $652.33 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $268.2 million, significantly higher than the $151.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $251.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at TerraForm Power Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,981,514 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 36.33k shares after the latest sales, with -101.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 227.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TerraForm Power Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company.