Top attractive stock of the week – HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.25 and a high of $44.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $40.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.68 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.15% higher than the price target low of $40.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.67, the stock is -9.97% and -13.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.93 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -17.37% off its SMA200. HSBC registered -22.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.28.

The stock witnessed a -15.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.10%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 235351 employees, a market worth around $130.09B and $54.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.43. Distance from 52-week low is 4.69% and -29.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.20% this year.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

441 institutions hold shares in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), with 40.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 2.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.11B, and float is at 4.05B with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 2.23% of the Float.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -33.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.