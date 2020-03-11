Top attractive stock of the week – Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $4.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.91% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.86% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -4.25% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.35 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 20.20% off its SMA200. AUY registered 54.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.36.

The stock witnessed a 4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.92%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has around 5165 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.96 and Fwd P/E is 23.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.84% and -18.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $461.98M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 179.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s shares outstanding are 975.86M, and float is at 948.04M with Short Float at 2.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 123.53 million shares valued at $487.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.00% of the AUY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 31.45 million shares valued at $124.24 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 26.2 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $103.48 million, while Boston Partners holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 24.01 million with a market value of $94.83 million.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 16.14% up over the past 12 months. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is -16.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.68% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.