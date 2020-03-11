Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) turns bullish with gain of 1.83 points

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is -35.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.89 and a high of $56.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.09% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 19.24% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.34, the stock is -27.57% and -31.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.57 million and changing 5.30% at the moment leaves the stock -29.69% off its SMA200. TFC registered -27.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.63.

The stock witnessed a -33.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.00%, and is -22.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $52.32B and $9.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 7.52. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.23% and -36.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $5.56B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.10% in year-over-year returns.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Top Institutional Holders

1,650 institutions hold shares in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), with 5.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 73.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 73.25% of the Float.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maguire Michael Baron, the company’s Sr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Maguire Michael Baron sold 4,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $54.82 per share for a total of $266270.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Truist Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Maguire Michael Baron (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 7,689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $55.19 per share for $424356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TFC stock.