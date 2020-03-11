Unsafe At Current Price? – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) shares are -43.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.86% or $0.54 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -39.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.23% and -39.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Argus recommended the ADS stock is a Hold, while earlier, JMP Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ADS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.07. The forecasts give the Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 49.18.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.10% in the current quarter to $4.63, up from the $3.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $20.08, down -0.20% from $16.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.75 and $5.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $22.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,600,187 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,460,977. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,614 and 4,925 in purchases and sales respectively.

King Timothy P, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 1,232 shares worth $124370.0 at $100.95 per share on Feb 18. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 1,522 ADS shares valued at $153585.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $100.91 per share. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) sold 1,830,000 shares at $102.00 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $186.66 million while ValueAct Holdings, L.P., (10% Owner) sold 2,000,000 shares on Oct 28 for $203.0 million with each share fetching $101.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), on the other hand, is trading around $35.04 with a market cap of $3.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 83.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Western Alliance Bancorporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 315,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,908 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.91M shares after the latest sales, with -2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 94.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Alliance Bancorporation having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $388.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.63 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.