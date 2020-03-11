Unsafe At Current Price? – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) shares are 2.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.63% or $3.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.87% down YTD and 4.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.11% and -7.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 18, 2018, Goldman recommended the AJG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 07, 2018. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AJG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $97.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $109.60. The forecasts give the Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 10.99.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.50% in the current quarter to $1.76, up from the $1.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.15, up 14.70% from $3.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 317,215 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 312,241. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 148,833 and 127,103 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOWELL DOUGLAS K, a VP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $2.09 million at $104.44 per share on Mar 04. The Vice President had earlier sold another 15,100 AJG shares valued at $1.56 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $103.11 per share. GALLAGHER J PATRICK JR (President & CEO) sold 21,905 shares at $105.65 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $2.31 million while Pietrucha Susan E, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 3,433 shares on Feb 06 for $361426.0 with each share fetching $105.28.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), on the other hand, is trading around $305.63 with a market cap of $53.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $334.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $32.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Biogen Inc. (BIIB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIIB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 49.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.45 billion. This represented a 60.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $8.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.23 billion from $27.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.56 billion while total current assets were at $8.38 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.08 billion, significantly higher than the $6.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.56 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Biogen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 42,552 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,108 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 172.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biogen Inc. having a total of 1,567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.66 million shares worth more than $4.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 15.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.51 billion and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.