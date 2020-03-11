Unsafe At Current Price? – ITT Inc. (ITT), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM)

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) shares are -29.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.43% or $4.52 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -26.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.38% and -23.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ITT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ITT stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.82. The forecasts give the ITT Inc. stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.58 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.34% or 19.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.81, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.9, down -0.70% from $3.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 98,779 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 141,178. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,540 and 20,578 in purchases and sales respectively.

MACINNIS FRANK T, a Director at the company, sold 420 shares worth $29051.0 at $69.17 per share on Nov 22. The Director had earlier sold another 2,399 ITT shares valued at $173587.0 on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $72.36 per share. Gustafsson Mary Elizabethsold 5,978 shares at $69.00 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $412482.0 while Batliwala Farrokh,sold 4,400 shares on Nov 05 for $305844.0 with each share fetching $69.51.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), on the other hand, is trading around $6.22 with a market cap of $4.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 94.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 291.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LATAM Airlines Group S.A. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company.