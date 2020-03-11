Unsafe At Current Price? – Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG), Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) shares are -28.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.37% or $2.51 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.57% and -18.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Stifel recommended the LEG stock is a Hold, while earlier, CJS Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on December 10, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LEG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.20. The forecasts give the Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.28% or 22.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 1.30% from $2.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 464 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 674,301 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 355,174. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 246,024 and 61,660 in purchases and sales respectively.

ENLOE ROBERT TED III, a Director at the company, sold 6,849 shares worth $360108.0 at $52.58 per share on Nov 27. The SVP – Corporate Development had earlier sold another 6,962 LEG shares valued at $369613.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $53.09 per share. MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W (Director) sold 4,399 shares at $54.79 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $240999.0 while WOOD PHOEBE A, (Director) sold 23,260 shares on Nov 06 for $1.27 million with each share fetching $54.50.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.50 with a market cap of $1.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REZI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Resideo Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 270,909 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,506 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 361.43k shares after the latest sales, with 255.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 122.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resideo Technologies Inc. having a total of 603 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.3 million shares worth more than $134.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.09 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.