Unsafe At Current Price? – LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares are -34.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.55% or $4.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.93% and -36.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 17, 2019, Jefferies recommended the LPLA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the LPLA stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $60.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.25. The forecasts give the LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $123.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.91% or 16.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $1.85, down from the $1.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.28, up 7.20% from $7.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $2.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 82 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 57 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 373,078 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 370,586. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 113,727 and 87,203 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kalbaugh John Andrew, a Managing Director at the company, sold 456 shares worth $38696.0 at $84.86 per share on Feb 26. The Managing Director had earlier sold another 558 LPLA shares valued at $47352.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $84.86 per share. Audette Matthew J (Chief Financial Officer) sold 937 shares at $84.86 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $79514.0 while Oroschakoff Michelle, (Managing Director) sold 665 shares on Feb 25 for $58374.0 with each share fetching $87.78.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM), on the other hand, is trading around $25.64 with a market cap of $3.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at 1Life Healthcare Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 91,702,139 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.38% with a share float percentage of 76.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company.