Unsafe At Current Price? – Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares are -18.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.92% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.73% down YTD and -13.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 36.73% and -26.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 07, 2018, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the MNLO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 18, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MNLO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 76.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 84.33% or 24.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.20% in the current quarter to -$0.72, up from the -$0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.29, away from -$3.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.65 and -$0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 437,490 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 149,013. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 437,490 and 149,013 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.32 with a market cap of $36.37M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HCR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -53.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.59 million. This represented a 90.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $125.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.21 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.11 billion from $1.15 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $179.18 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $29.88 million, significantly lower than the $237.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-41.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Hi-Crush Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 294,096 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,841 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.04M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.40% with a share float percentage of 94.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hi-Crush Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.46 million shares worth more than $3.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.48 million and represent 2.78% of shares outstanding.