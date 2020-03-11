Unsafe At Current Price? – Service Corporation International (SCI), Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) shares are 7.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.02% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.02% and 5.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2016, BofA/Merrill recommended the SCI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 20, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the SCI stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.25. The forecasts give the Service Corporation International stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 10.23 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 14.48% or 6.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.08, up 3.60% from $1.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,617,233 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,619,527. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 590,182 and 550,919 in purchases and sales respectively.

WARING SUMNER J III, a Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 86,522 shares worth $4.42 million at $51.12 per share on Feb 26. The President, CEO & Chairman had earlier sold another 57,000 SCI shares valued at $2.94 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $51.63 per share. COELHO TONY (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $51.05 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $102100.0 while Faulk John H, (Senior Vice President) sold 43,250 shares on Feb 24 for $2.25 million with each share fetching $52.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC), on the other hand, is trading around $44.02 with a market cap of $4.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SRC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 97,839 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,647 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.88M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 101.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Realty Capital Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.