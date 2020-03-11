Unsafe At Current Price? – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) shares are -49.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.78% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.38% and -40.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Citigroup recommended the SOI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the SOI stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.83. The forecasts give the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.96 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 58.06% or 28.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.94, down -17.20% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,250,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,127,154. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 203,500 and 21,705 in purchases and sales respectively.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), on the other hand, is trading around $2.52 with a market cap of $145.43M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TAST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 718,444 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,318 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.92M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.90% with a share float percentage of 33.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.36 million shares worth more than $30.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Capital Management, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.2 million and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.