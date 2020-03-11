Unsafe At Current Price? – Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) shares are -22.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.50% or $4.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.71% down YTD and -21.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.40% and -25.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 15, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the TPX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on June 24, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TPX stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $67.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.10. The forecasts give the Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 34.48.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.10% in the current quarter to $0.91, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.58, up 17.40% from $4.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $1.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 332,638 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,037,316. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 189,529 and 90,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dilsaver Evelyn S, a Director at the company, sold 72 shares worth $6756.0 at $93.84 per share on Feb 21. The Pres., U.S. Direct to Consumer had earlier sold another 4,700 TPX shares valued at $375060.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $79.80 per share. Ruchim Arik W (Director) sold 1,098,834 shares at $92.55 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $101.7 million while JAFFER REHAN, (10% Owner) sold 1,098,834 shares on Feb 18 for $101.7 million with each share fetching $92.55.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.32 with a market cap of $761.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.96 million. This represented a 91.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $133.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $148.48 million, significantly lower than the $161.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-193.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Summit Hotel Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Hotel Properties Inc. having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.06 million shares worth more than $247.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 19.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.07 million and represent 13.49% of shares outstanding.