Unsafe At Current Price? – The Hershey Company (HSY), Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) shares are 5.15% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.35% or $3.55 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.69% and -0.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the HSY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 23, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the HSY stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $154.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $151.06. The forecasts give the The Hershey Company stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $134.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -2.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 14.14% or -15.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $1.68, up from the $1.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.18, up 3.00% from $5.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.23 and $1.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 97 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 127 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 737,777 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,282,347. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,685 and 53,575 in purchases and sales respectively.

Buck Michele, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $234900.0 at $156.60 per share on Feb 10. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier sold another 3,832 HSY shares valued at $612813.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $159.92 per share. Buck Michele (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 3,832 shares at $155.83 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $597141.0 while Reiman Jason, (SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 2,905 shares on Jan 27 for $450275.0 with each share fetching $155.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), on the other hand, is trading around $30.06 with a market cap of $3.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Equity Commonwealth (EQC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EQC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Equity Commonwealth over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 181,762 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,669 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.02M shares after the latest sales, with 23.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 119.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equity Commonwealth having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company.