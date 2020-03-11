Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Vs. Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Those Ticking Clocks

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares are 4.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.96% or $8.82 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.28% and -7.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Jefferies recommended the VRSK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 07, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VRSK stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $156.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $173.57. The forecasts give the Verisk Analytics Inc. stock a price target range of $196.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $151.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.7 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.03% or -3.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $1.14, up from the $1.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.91, up 8.70% from $4.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.18 and $1.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 462,097 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 378,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 205,508 and 161,145 in purchases and sales respectively.

MILLS ANDREW G, a Director at the company, sold 4,154 shares worth $626382.0 at $150.79 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 10,545 VRSK shares valued at $1.73 million on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $163.65 per share. MILLS ANDREW G (Director) sold 1,764 shares at $168.98 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $298081.0 while Anquillare Mark V, (EVP and COO) sold 26,250 shares on Feb 06 for $4.43 million with each share fetching $168.93.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), on the other hand, is trading around $16.87 with a market cap of $1.92B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RWT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Redwood Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 100,965 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.68M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 112.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwood Trust Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.79 million shares worth more than $327.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.11 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.