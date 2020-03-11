Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is attracting new Institutional Money

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 18.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $17.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $16.82, the stock is 20.84% and 19.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.35 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 57.98% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 114.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.69.

The stock witnessed a 23.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.15%, and is 33.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 57638 employees, a market worth around $11.35B and $13.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.79 and Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.61% and -5.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $19.46B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 94.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 551.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

481 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), with 56.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 64.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 675.08M, and float is at 492.32M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 58.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.94 million shares valued at $339.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 22.03 million shares valued at $312.24 million to account for 4.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 16.93 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $239.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 15.64 million with a market value of $221.65 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -1.96% down over the past 12 months. JD.com Inc. (JD) is 51.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.68% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.