Volatility Returns To Express Inc. (EXPR), Archrock Inc. (AROC)

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are -49.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.98% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -54.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.51% and -41.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 30, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the EXPR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wedbush had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on May 11, 2018. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EXPR stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.38. The forecasts give the Express Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.9 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 64.57% or 29.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, down -4.70% from $0.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,663,646 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 41,094. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.93 with a market cap of $639.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Archrock Inc. (AROC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AROC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Archrock Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 917,712 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,252 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.71M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.10% with a share float percentage of 128.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archrock Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.44 million shares worth more than $215.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.89 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.