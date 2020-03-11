Markets

Volatility Returns To Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), Graco Inc. (GGG)

By Andrew Francis

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares are -18.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.47% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -16.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.51% and -9.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the TWNK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TWNK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.20. The forecasts give the Hostess Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.98 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.28% or 15.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 9.10% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,482,485 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,364,741. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,177,511 and 2,061,518 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, a at the company, sold 133,202 shares worth $1.88 million at $14.11 per share on Jan 27. The had earlier sold another 38,271 TWNK shares valued at $538959.0 on Jan 28. The shares were sold at $14.08 per share. Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC () sold 45,233 shares at $14.07 per share on Jan 24 for a total of $636564.0 while Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, () sold 15,321 shares on Jan 17 for $215294.0 with each share fetching $14.05.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), on the other hand, is trading around $51.60 with a market cap of $8.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Graco Inc. (GGG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GGG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $106.12 million. This represented a 74.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $412.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $418.73 million, significantly higher than the $367.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $290.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Graco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 718,619 shares. Insider sales totaled 667,671 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.96M shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.30% with a share float percentage of 165.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graco Inc. having a total of 555 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.66 million shares worth more than $866.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $786.5 million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

