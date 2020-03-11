Volatility Returns To Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) shares are -25.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.88% or $3.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.32% and -24.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 19, 2019, Goldman recommended the H stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on February 21, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the H stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.44. The forecasts give the Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock a price target range of $104.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.4 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.71% or 7.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 88.00% in the current quarter to $0.23, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.49, down -1.80% from $2.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,639,336 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,706,386. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,077 and 1,518,224 in purchases and sales respectively.

VONDRASEK MARK R, sold 1,334 shares worth $111629.0 at $83.68 per share on Feb 25. The insider had earlier sold another 4,558 H shares valued at $360310.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $79.05 per share. HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUELsold 8,627 shares at $88.17 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $760643.0 while 8-26-22 GP LLC, () sold 700,000 shares on Dec 19 for $59.99 million with each share fetching $85.70.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), on the other hand, is trading around $22.55 with a market cap of $1.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kennametal Inc. (KMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Kennametal Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 50,175 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,649 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 497.39k shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kennametal Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.67 million shares worth more than $356.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.0 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.