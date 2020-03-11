Volatility Returns To Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares are -71.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.70% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.37% down YTD and -65.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.92% and -59.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Citigroup recommended the LBRT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LBRT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $3.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.03. The forecasts give the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 73.82.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, down -5.60% from $0.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,067,628 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,885,541. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 409,133 and 2,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, a VP & General Counsel at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $10500.0 at $10.50 per share on Dec 12. The VP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,000 LBRT shares valued at $10560.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $10.56 per share.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.58 with a market cap of $26.65M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPHI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -83.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.02 million. This represented a 57.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2011), the total assets figure advanced to $39.9 million from $43.03 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $6.24 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.4 million, significantly higher than the $1.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.32 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at China Pharma Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.30% with a share float percentage of 21.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 893463.0 shares worth more than $211572.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 40991.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9706.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.