Volatility Returns To Magna International Inc. (MGA), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) shares are -24.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.82% or $1.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.38% down YTD and -22.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.30% and -18.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the MGA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the MGA stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $41.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.13. The forecasts give the Magna International Inc. stock a price target range of $76.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.34% or 1.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $1.56, down from the $1.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.46, down -1.80% from $6.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.4 and $1.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.18 for the next year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), on the other hand, is trading around $37.83 with a market cap of $15.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACGL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.34 million. This represented a 98.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.75 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.05 billion, significantly higher than the $1.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.01 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Arch Capital Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 153,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,264 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.11M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 392.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arch Capital Group Ltd. having a total of 612 institutions that hold shares in the company.