Volatility Returns To MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) shares are -24.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.21% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.63% down YTD and -19.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.63% and -16.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2019, Imperial Capital recommended the MSGN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on November 19, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the MSGN stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.53. The forecasts give the MSG Networks Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 25.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.20% in the current quarter to $0.79, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.67, down -2.20% from $2.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,415 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 132,180. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 51,667 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President and CEO had earlier sold another 51,667 MSGN shares valued at $832355.0 on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $16.11 per share.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND), on the other hand, is trading around $5.74 with a market cap of $1.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SAND’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.09 million. This represented a 84.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $25.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $608.82 million from $601.06 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $14.23 million while total current assets were at $30.71 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $41.67 million, significantly higher than the $36.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-3.2 million.