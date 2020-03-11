Volatility Returns To News Corporation (NWS), Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) shares are -23.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.43% or $0.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.52% and -23.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 26, 2017, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy. Currently 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 4.00 to suggest that the NWS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.06. The forecasts give the News Corporation stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target representing the two limits represent an upside potential of 21.0% or 21.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 821,611 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 807,556. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,028 and 14,028 in purchases and sales respectively.

Halpin Kevin, a Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $143200.0 at $14.32 per share on Sep 09. The Deputy Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 24,937 NWS shares valued at $360644.0 on Sep 10. The shares were sold at $14.46 per share. Pitofsky David B (General Counsel) sold 30,919 shares at $13.83 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $427740.0 while Halpin Kevin, (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 18,749 shares on Aug 13 for $266645.0 with each share fetching $14.22.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL), on the other hand, is trading around $207.17 with a market cap of $14.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $248.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Burlington Stores Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 134,741 shares. Insider sales totaled 138,272 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 352.47k shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Burlington Stores Inc. having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.2 million shares worth more than $1.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.