Volatility Returns To NovoCure Limited (NVCR), iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares are -12.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.29% or $3.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -11.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.74% and -14.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the NVCR stock is a In-line, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 05, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NVCR stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $73.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.86. The forecasts give the NovoCure Limited stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 17.45.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 29.70% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 122 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 174 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,423,026 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,472,755. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 300,546 and 1,201,023 in purchases and sales respectively.

Longsworth Todd Christopher, a General Counsel at the company, sold 2,499 shares worth $173765.0 at $69.53 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 3,123 NVCR shares valued at $217155.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $69.53 per share. DOYLE WILLIAM F (Executive Chairman) sold 4,320 shares at $69.53 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $300387.0 while Shah Pritesh, (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 6,151 shares on Mar 06 for $410622.0 with each share fetching $66.76.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), on the other hand, is trading around $40.42 with a market cap of $1.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iRobot Corporation (IRBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRBT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at iRobot Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 91,035 shares. Insider sales totaled 441 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 660.33k shares after the latest sales, with 23.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iRobot Corporation having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares worth more than $226.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 3.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.9 million and represent 14.06% of shares outstanding.