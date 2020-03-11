Volatility Returns To Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD), IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares are -27.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.66% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.64% and -22.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 14, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TLRD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on December 12, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TLRD stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.30. The forecasts give the Tailored Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.8% or 24.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.20% in the current quarter to -$0.53, down from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.02, down -6.60% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 256,781 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,500 and 9,965 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ask Carrie Ann, a Brand President,TMW and Moores at the company, bought 17,000 shares worth $64260.0 at $3.78 per share on Oct 10. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier bought another 13,369 TLRD shares valued at $51738.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $3.87 per share. Lathi Dinesh S. (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $4.00 per share on Oct 08 for a total of $40000.0 while Lathi Dinesh S., (President and CEO) bought 4,000 shares on Sep 27 for $16800.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC), on the other hand, is trading around $45.80 with a market cap of $2.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IBKC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 119 times at IBERIABANK Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 348,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 109,047 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 71 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 38.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 51.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IBERIABANK Corporation having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company.