W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Vs. Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Which Is Riskier?

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) shares are -8.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.66% or $2.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.03% down YTD and -9.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.14% and -18.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WRB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Buckingham Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 22, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WRB stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $69.78. The forecasts give the W. R. Berkley Corporation stock a price target range of $82.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $57.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.56 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.04% or -10.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.77, up from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.09, up 6.20% from $2.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 616,342 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 196,928. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,532 and 99,129 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 77,000 WRB shares valued at $5.13 million on Jun 20. The shares were sold at $66.61 per share.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA), on the other hand, is trading around $24.44 with a market cap of $1.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DEA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.86 million. This represented a 85.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $142.31 million, significantly higher than the $62.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-319.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Easterly Government Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 54,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 63,518 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 371.79k shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Easterly Government Properties Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.17 million shares worth more than $312.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.6 million and represent 11.15% of shares outstanding.