Well positioned to deliver growth? – Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are -0.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.27% or $3.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.63% down YTD and 1.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.57% and -10.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the AKAM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 12, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AKAM stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $86.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $106.94. The forecasts give the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.44 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.21% or 4.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $1.16, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.91, up 6.90% from $4.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 337,732 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 636,474. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 184,532 and 449,242 in purchases and sales respectively.

Greenthal Jill A, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $512050.0 at $102.41 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 10,922 AKAM shares valued at $1.09 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $100.11 per share. Blumofe Robert (EVP Platform & GM Enterprise) sold 8,389 shares at $99.29 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $832944.0 while Ahola Aaron, (EVP & General Counsel) sold 678 shares on Dec 06 for $57542.0 with each share fetching $84.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), on the other hand, is trading around $74.65 with a market cap of $10.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BAH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 42,741 shares. Insider sales totaled 426,999 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 137.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation having a total of 680 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.65 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 10.57% of shares outstanding.