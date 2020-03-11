Well positioned to deliver growth? – Akorn Inc. (AKRX), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares are -49.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.71% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -79.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.32% and -56.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the AKRX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the AKRX stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $0.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Akorn Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 90.63% or 62.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -600.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, down -1.00% from -$0.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 927,354 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,270. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,000 and 49,815 in purchases and sales respectively.

MEYER STEVEN J, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $14850.0 at $0.99 per share on Mar 03. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer had earlier sold another 11,088 AKRX shares valued at $11310.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $1.02 per share. MEYER STEVEN J (Director) bought 85,000 shares at $1.08 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $91800.0 while MEYER STEVEN J, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 15 for $25000.0 with each share fetching $2.50.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.43 with a market cap of $84.93M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 4,071,183 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,141 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.78M shares after the latest sales, with 46.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.10% with a share float percentage of 156.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBL & Associates Properties Inc. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.54 million shares worth more than $27.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, with the investment firm holding over 9.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.8 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.