Well positioned to deliver growth? – Entegris Inc. (ENTG), Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares are 3.23% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.55% or $3.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.35% and -6.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 21, 2019, CL King recommended the ENTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 07, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ENTG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.56. The forecasts give the Entegris Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 14.61.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 10.30% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 59 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 435,428 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 524,745. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,626 and 330,571 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rucci Corey, a SVP, Business Development at the company, sold 6,721 shares worth $361080.0 at $53.72 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 4,470 ENTG shares valued at $250320.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $56.00 per share. GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) sold 19,587 shares at $53.33 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $1.04 million while Sauer Michael, (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,078 shares on Feb 25 for $164223.0 with each share fetching $53.35.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), on the other hand, is trading around $152.86 with a market cap of $19.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $169.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Equifax Inc. (EFX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EFX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Equifax Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 62,731 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,432 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 474.03k shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 120.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equifax Inc. having a total of 751 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amcap Fund with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $542.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Amcap Fund held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with the investment firm holding over 3.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $448.11 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.